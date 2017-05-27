Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan Turn on Delhi Swag in London

(Facebook/Shikhar Dhawan)

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli pumped themselves up by listening to some peppy Bhangra numbers and showing their Bhangra skills, as India prepared to face New Zealand in the first warm-up match ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Dhawan posted the video on his facebook account, saying "Thats how we pump before d practise session , on our way to ground. @virat.kohli @rashwin99 .😀👌👌👌👌💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼"

India will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4 and then will play Sri Lanka and South Africa in the group-stage games.

Kohli, who will be leading India as a captain in his first major ICC competition, had earlier said, "England brings a lot of challenges for a batsman and I want to overcome them personally for my satisfaction at the end of my career."

Dhawan had a fine IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad but Kohli will be looking to regain some form after having a rather disappointing IPL according to his high standards. THe practice matches will be the perfect opportunity for him to do just that.

Dhawan had a fantastic Champions Trophy, and was man of the series when India lifted the cup last time in England. Both these players will hold the key if India is to retain the prestigious championship.

First Published: May 27, 2017, 6:31 PM IST