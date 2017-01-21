Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and R Ashwin Skip Optional Training at Eden Gardens

Photo Credit: Getty Images
New Delhi: After a comprehensive win in the second ODI in Cuttack, Team India skipper Virat Kohli and Man of the Match Yuvraj Singh gave the optional training session at the Eden Gardens on Saturday a miss.
With the series already in the bag, the third ODI in Kolkata will provide the Indians a chance to go for a whitewash. Considering the fact that this is Kohli’s first ODI series after becoming full-time skipper, the team will be looking to hand their skipper a perfect welcome gift.
Dhoni has never been too fond of working on his wicket-keeping skills during training. He has been often seen bowling to the batsmen at net sessions, even sharing the new ball with the team’s pace spearheads.
Nine Indian players have come for training and even spin spearhead R Ashwin decided to take a well-deserved rest.
Preparations on in full swing for the 3rd and final ODI against England #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/DYqMItsCeI
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2017
While the Englishmen, led by Eoin Morgan, will look to save face by winning the last ODI in Kolkata, Kohli has made it clear that there is no stopping this Indian team.
“Having won the series, just before the Champions Trophy, the key will be for us to express ourselves and work out what is the best opening partnership.
“Two guys who had a really good Test series (Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin) stepped up and had we not picked up those wickets I don't know where the game would have gone. I'd say we are only at 75 per cent of our potential. We hope to play to our full potential in Kolkata," Kohli said after Thursday’s win.