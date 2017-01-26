Virat Kohli Asks Society to Make Positive Change in Republic Day Message

Indian captain Virat Kohli (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli has made it a point to send messages to the nation on issues that concern the society at large, be it supporting the demonetization drive or speaking up on issues concerning safety of women, ever since he has taken over the responsibility of leading the Indian cricket team out on the field.
The batsman par excellence did the same on the occasion of India's 68th Republic Day as he posted an emotional message on his twitter account, asking "the society to make positive change around itself and push the nation on the level it belongs to be in."
Happy Republic Day everyone. More power to all out there to make a positive change around you. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#MeraBharatMahan pic.twitter.com/M8So6WO148
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2017
A visibly emotional Kohli got nostalgic while talking about his Republic Day experience as a child. The Indian captain said that he remembered going to watch the parade at the India Gate and also "waving and hoisting the Tricolour."
Kohli, recently led the Indian ODI team to a series win over England and will now take on the same opposition in a three-match T20I series starting on January 26 at Kanpur.