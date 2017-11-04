India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Becomes 2nd Highest Run-getter in T20Is

Sri Lanka's Dilshan had 1,889 runs from 80 matches, while Kohli overtook him in just 54 matches. Kohli is second behind New Zealand's Brendon McCullum, who has 2,140 runs in 71 matches. Not only that, Kohli reached 7,000 T20 runs overall, the first Indian and 8th batsman in the world to do so. To go with that, Kohli boasts of the highest average (54.06) among all the players who have scored more than 1,000 runs in T20Is.
Recently, during the ODI series against the Kiwis, Kohli had become the fastest batsman in the world to achieve 9,000 ODI runs. He also became the second Indian after Sachin to have scored 2,000+ international runs in back to back calendar years.
First Published: November 4, 2017, 10:14 PM IST