Virat Kohli Becomes Top Indian Sports Personality of the Year; Earns Rs 100 Crore

Cricketnext | Updated: December 22, 2017, 3:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Virat Kohli has emerged as the top-earner among all the other sports personalities, according to the latest Forbes List. Kohli made Rs 100.72 crore, putting him in the third place, in the top 100 celebrity list. He is behind Bollywood actors Salman Khan (232.8cr) and Shah Rukh Khan (170.5cr). All these celebs had made the top 3 in 2016, but this year their earnings have dropped considerably.

Even four years after his retirement from cricket, Sachin Tendulkar lies second in the list with 82.50 cr, while MS Dhoni is third with 63.77 cr. R Ashwin too makes it to the list with 34.67 cr. Non-cricketers that made it to the prestigious list are Saina Nehwal (31cr), Anirban Lahiri (12.44cr), Kidambi Srikanth (6.13cr), Sania Mirza (2.80 cr), Sunil Chhetri (2.30cr).

In the list, there are as many as 21 sports persons. Here is the list for all the sports persons:

1 Virat Kohli Rs 100.72
2 Sachin Tendulkar Rs 82.50
3 MS Dhoni Rs 63.77
4 PV Sindhu Rs 57.25
5 R Ashwin Rs 34.67
6 Ravindra Jadeja Rs 34.58
7 Saina Nehwal Rs 31.00
8 Rohit Sharma Rs 30.82
9 Shikhar Dhawan Rs 15.94
10 Anirban Lahiri Rs 12.44
11 Yuvraj Singh Rs 11.60
12 K Srikanth Rs 6.13
13 Ajinkya Rahane Rs 5.56
14 C Pujara Rs 5.48
15 Murali Vijay Rs 4.20
16 KL Rahul Rs 4.04
17 Umesh Yadav Rs 3.94
18 Hardik Pandya Rs 3.04
19 Sania Mirza Rs 2.80
20 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rs 2.53
21 Sunil Chhetri Rs 2.30
First Published: December 22, 2017, 3:29 PM IST

