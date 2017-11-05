Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Cake-Faced Skipper Has a Ball

Kohli first cut the birthday cake before being smeared with it. The joy on everyone’s face was visible as they celebrated the run-machine’s birthday. BCCI took to Twitter to post photos from the fun session and it read: “#HappybirthdayVirat.”
#HappybirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/SeFCAxttIG— BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2017
Kohli being the sport he is, thanked all the teammates and the fans for their non-stop show of love with a tweet which read: “Thank you everyone for all the love and the wishes.
God Bless you all. 😊.”
Thank you everyone for all the love and the wishes.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 4, 2017
God Bless you all. 😊 pic.twitter.com/DTzlyRiZEM
The match though did not go as per plan on Saturday as New Zealand produced a stunning all-round show as they beat India by 40 runs in the second T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.
Colin Munro struck as majestic century for the visitors while pacer Trent Boult picked up four wickets as the Kiwis levelled the three-match series 1-1, with the third match to be played in Thiruvananthapuram on November 7.
Chasing a daunting target of 197, the hosts got off to the worst start possible as Boult removed opener Shikhar Dhawan (1) and Rohit Sharma (5) in the second over of the innings itself. Dhawan was the first to return to the hut as he was castled by the left-arm pacer. While Rohit poked at a ball outside the off-stump and gave away and easy catch to wicket-keeper Glenn Phillips in the same over.
India had a rather ordinary day in the field, with Munro being given three chances. First, when he was batting on 45, Shreyas Iyer palmed one over the boundary, a simple catch which should have been taken but Iyer made a mess of the catch as he looked to stay away from the boundary rope.
Then, Rohit Sharma messed up a chance of a run-out as his poor throw let Munro off. The southpaw decided to go for what looked like a suicidal single, but Rohit's poor throw from the covers let the Kiwi opener off the hook. Munro was on 52 at that time and the missed chance proved to be very costly for the hosts. Chahal then let Munro off for the third time, as he dropped a skier, running back when Munro was batting on 79.
bccicolin munroIndia vs New Zealand 2017Kane WilliamsonOff The Fieldrohit sharmashikhar dhawanTeam Indiavirat kohliVirat Kohli Birthday
First Published: November 5, 2017, 8:56 AM IST