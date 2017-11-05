Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Hardik Pandya Takes the Perfect Revenge

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 5, 2017, 9:26 AM IST
(Photo Credit: Hardik Pandya/ Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is one of the first to smear cake on teammates’ face while celebrating birthdays and there was no way that his teammates would let go of the opportunity to return him the favour. In fact, Kohli is such a prankster that he didn’t even let senior statesman MS Dhoni escape the ritual. And on Saturday night, it was Hardik Pandya’s turn to take revenge.

Kohli turned 29 on Sunday and Pandya posted a picture which read: “Revenge no. 1️⃣ 😂
Happy birthday, skipper- @imVkohli”




Yuzvendra Chahal too followed suit and wrote: “Happy birthday @imVkohli bhaiya 🇮🇳🇮🇳”




Chief coach Ravi Shastri took the opportunity to wish Kohli on a splendid year. “Happy Birthday, @imVkohli. Have yet another fabulous year. God bless #HappyBirthdayVirat”




Kohli first cut the birthday cake before being smeared with it. The joy on everyone’s face was visible as they celebrated the run-machine’s birthday. BCCI took to Twitter to post photos from the fun session and it read: “#HappybirthdayVirat.”




Kohli being the sport he is, thanked all the teammates and the fans for their non-stop show of love with a tweet which read: “Thank you everyone for all the love and the wishes.
God Bless you all. 😊.”




The match though did not go as per plan on Saturday as New Zealand produced a stunning all-round show as they beat India by 40 runs in the second T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.

Colin Munro struck as majestic century for the visitors while pacer Trent Boult picked up four wickets as the Kiwis levelled the three-match series 1-1, with the third match to be played in Thiruvananthapuram on November 7.
Happy Birthday ViratHardik PandyaIndia vs New Zealand 2017MS DhoniOff The FieldRavi Shastrivirat kohliVirat Kohli Birthdayyuzvendra chahal
First Published: November 5, 2017, 9:12 AM IST

