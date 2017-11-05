Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Hardik Pandya Takes the Perfect Revenge

Kohli turned 29 on Sunday and Pandya posted a picture which read: “Revenge no. 1️⃣ 😂
Happy birthday, skipper- @imVkohli”
Revenge no. 1️⃣ 😂— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 4, 2017
Happy birthday, skipper- @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/mkv5KV08gH
Yuzvendra Chahal too followed suit and wrote: “Happy birthday @imVkohli bhaiya 🇮🇳🇮🇳”
Happy birthday @imVkohli bhaiya 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/B1W7hk6vxb— yuZvendra Chahal23 (@yuzi_chahal) November 4, 2017
Chief coach Ravi Shastri took the opportunity to wish Kohli on a splendid year. “Happy Birthday, @imVkohli. Have yet another fabulous year. God bless #HappyBirthdayVirat”
Happy Birthday, @imVkohli. Have yet another fabulous year. God bless #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/33fCZye5cE— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 5, 2017
Kohli first cut the birthday cake before being smeared with it. The joy on everyone’s face was visible as they celebrated the run-machine’s birthday. BCCI took to Twitter to post photos from the fun session and it read: “#HappybirthdayVirat.”
#HappybirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/SeFCAxttIG— BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2017
Kohli being the sport he is, thanked all the teammates and the fans for their non-stop show of love with a tweet which read: “Thank you everyone for all the love and the wishes.
God Bless you all. 😊.”
Thank you everyone for all the love and the wishes.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 4, 2017
God Bless you all. 😊 pic.twitter.com/DTzlyRiZEM
The match though did not go as per plan on Saturday as New Zealand produced a stunning all-round show as they beat India by 40 runs in the second T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.
Colin Munro struck as majestic century for the visitors while pacer Trent Boult picked up four wickets as the Kiwis levelled the three-match series 1-1, with the third match to be played in Thiruvananthapuram on November 7.
