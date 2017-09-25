Virat Kohli & Boys Listen to Aamir Khan Starrer Dhoom 3 Song After Thrashing Steve Smith & Co

With Pandya playing a match-winning knock after being promoted to the no.4 slot in the batting order, Kohli interviewed the star all-rounder and posted it on Instagram.
Hardik Pandya put on a superb all-round display while openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane starred with their respective half-centuries as India crushed Australia by 5 wickets in the third ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.
Aaron Finch's brilliant century went in vain as India romped home to victory in the 48th over of the match to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and also rise to number one in the ICC ODI rankings. Also, this is India's ninth successive ODI win and it equals their previous record that the Men in Blue set in 2008.
Also, this was India’s fifth successive ODI victory at Indore and they keep their invincible record intact at this venue. Meanwhile, as for the visitors, their bad run outside their home continued as they have not tasted victory at an away/neutral ODI for over a year now. Their last victory was at Benoni on the 27th of September, 2016 (the next ODI will be played on the 28th of September).
Chasing a daunting target of 294, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane gave the team the perfect start which they needed to chase down this big target. The duo took apart the Aussie bowling line-up enroute their respective fifties.
Rohit in particular was at his sublime best as he recorded his fastest fifty in ODI cricket (42 balls). Rohit now also holds the record of most number of sixes (65) against Australia in ODIs, going past Brendon McCullum's record of 61.
Rohit and Rahane put on a 139-run partnership for the first wicket, before it was ended by Nathan Coulter-Nile, who removed the 'hitman' for 71. Couple of overs later, Rahane too perished as he was adjudged LBW off the bowling of Pat Cummins for 70.
Hardik Pandya then joined Virat Kohli in the middle and the duo then put on a 56 run-stand for the fourth wicket to steady the ship after the twin blows. But Kohli's innings was cut short by Ashton Agar, who tossed the ball up and the Indian skipper hit the ball straight into the hands of Finch at long off.
Kedar Jadhav too followed suit as he once again failed with the bat to be dismissed by Richardson for 2. Pandya then found an able partner in Manish Pandey and they kept rotating the strike well and also hitting boundaries at comfortable ease.
The duo put on a 78-run partnership for the fifth wicket to put India firmly in control of the match. Pandya finally fell for 78 but it was a tad too late for the visitors as Pandey hit the winning runs to guide India to their sixth consecutive ODI series win since June 2016.
aamir khanDavid WarnerHardik Pandyaind vs aus 2017India vs Australiakl rahulOff The Fieldsteve smithvirat kohli
First Published: September 25, 2017, 11:16 AM IST