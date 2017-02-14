    Quick Links

    Virat Kohli Catches Up With Bangladesh Cricketers Post Test

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Feb 14, 2017 10:35 IST| UPDATED: Feb 14, 2017 10:35 IST
    Photo Credit: Getty Images

    New Delhi: It is not just his own teammates who get inspired by Virat Kohli. Even opposition players have time and again spoken about how Kohli is an inspiration for them.

    The India skipper has taken the world of cricket by storm in the last couple of years and he has always been more than happy to discuss his work ethics with youngsters.

    And on Monday, it was the turn of the Bangladesh players who took the opportunity to interact with Kohli after the one-off Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

    BCCI posted a photo on Twitter with the caption reading: “Inspiring generation next. Young @BCBtigers cricketers catch up with @imVkohli post the Test match #INDvBAN.”

    Kohli in fact even signed the jersey of a couple of Bangladesh players.

    The India skipper has been very encouraging ever since the Bangladesh players landed in India for the Test match. He even went on to say how playing more games against experienced sides would help the minnows.