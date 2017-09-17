Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Virat Kohli Challenges Fans, Take a Look

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 17, 2017, 5:18 PM IST
Virat Kohli Challenges Fans, Take a Look

Virat Kohli at the gym. (BCCI/Twitter)

The Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is obviously very popular amongst his fans for his unmatched batting abilities, but what keeps him in shape is the tough fitness routine that he follows without fail.

Kohli’s social media feed is often filled with messages about working hard at the gym and not missing out on putting in those extra hours to maintain fitness – an extremely important aspect in modern day cricket.

Before the five match one day international series against Australia kicked off in Chennai, Kohli took to Twitter and posted a video of himself doing one-handed push-ups.




The ace batsman challenged his fans to attempt this kind of exercise when he wrote, “How many one-handed push-ups can you do? #TrainToLive #LiveToTrain.”

Kohli who recently scored two back to back centuries in the last two one day international matches against Sri Lanka, went past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting’s 29 century record and is now 19 tons behind the Little Master and his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar who scored 49 centuries in ODI cricket.

The Indian captain though could not continue his good form from the Sri Lanka series against Australia in the first of the five ODIs as he was dismissed for a duck after a magnificent catch by Glenn Maxwell off the bowling of Nathan Coulter-Nile.
fitnessFitness challengeind vs aus 2017indian cricketvirat kohli
First Published: September 17, 2017, 5:14 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking