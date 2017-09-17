Virat Kohli Challenges Fans, Take a Look

Kohli’s social media feed is often filled with messages about working hard at the gym and not missing out on putting in those extra hours to maintain fitness – an extremely important aspect in modern day cricket.
Before the five match one day international series against Australia kicked off in Chennai, Kohli took to Twitter and posted a video of himself doing one-handed push-ups.
How many one handed push ups can you do? #TrainToLive #LiveToTrain pic.twitter.com/gnQEk7cdiE— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 16, 2017
The ace batsman challenged his fans to attempt this kind of exercise when he wrote, “How many one-handed push-ups can you do? #TrainToLive #LiveToTrain.”
Kohli who recently scored two back to back centuries in the last two one day international matches against Sri Lanka, went past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting’s 29 century record and is now 19 tons behind the Little Master and his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar who scored 49 centuries in ODI cricket.
The Indian captain though could not continue his good form from the Sri Lanka series against Australia in the first of the five ODIs as he was dismissed for a duck after a magnificent catch by Glenn Maxwell off the bowling of Nathan Coulter-Nile.
First Published: September 17, 2017, 5:14 PM IST