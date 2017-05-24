Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Virat Kohli Champions Trophy PC: Thanks to IPL We Are Ready

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 24, 2017, 4:15 PM IST

Last Updated 32 mins ago

16:15(IST)

And that is it, a short and sweet press conference by the Indian captain. India will open their campaign on June 4 against arch rivals Pkaistan

16:13(IST)

KOHLI ON INDO-PAK CLASH: As a cricketer we can't control things outside the stadium. It is a big match we understand but in our heads there is no difference. The hype and atmosphere around the India-Pakistan match is beyond our control, but for us it is the same as any other match.

16:12(IST)

KOHLI: After the kind of season we had, it teaches you a lot about the mindset that you need to have. I realised that you need to control the aggression with which you need to play. It taught me to play within my abilities so that I don't burn out myself. I also learnt a lot as captain.

16:10(IST)

KOHLI: I will never play for redemption. I don't know why things are built up as matters of life and death for sub-continental cricketers. I believe in giving my best for the team, wherever I might be playing and against whichever team

16:09(IST)

KOHLI: The last Champions Trophy helped us find the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The spinners did well but the performance of the pacers was also a big revelation. You need to play according to the situation and we need to get used to the conditions quickly as possible

16:08(IST)

KOHLI: If Dhoni and Yuvraj play with freedom then it boosts the morale of the team and that's what was seen during the series against England

16:06(IST)

KOHLI: I think because the tournament is shorter and involves all the top teams, the Champions Trophy is far more competitive than other big tournament. It will grab a lot of eye balls. So we are up for the challenge.

16:04(IST)

KOHLI: Last time also we went there to enjoy and that is what we will look to do this time too. We have done well inTest cricket and T20s and we want to make that success constant in all three formats

16:03(IST)

KOHLI: Biggest challenge is to not think that we are the defending champions

16:03(IST)

KOHLI: I don't think there is any similarity between T20 and ODI. I think IPL will help our players to stay match fit and ready for the big grind which is ahead of us

16:02(IST)

The Indian captain is all set and in the house for the press conference. Remember this is Virat Kohli's first big ICC TOURNAMENT as captain

15:44(IST)

Till then, read this analysis 

Champions Trophy 2017: India - Strengths and Weaknesses

15:40(IST)

Squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Schedule:

June 4: India v Pakistan, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 8: India v Sri Lanka, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 11: India v South Africa, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

15:40(IST)

India are the defending champions of the tournament and have gone in for a settled and experienced squad for the tournamanet

15:39(IST)

Indian captain Virat Kohli will brief the media in his pre-departure press conference as the team leaves for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy

Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli addresses the media ahead of the team's departure for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

