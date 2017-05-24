Virat Kohli Champions Trophy PC: Thanks to IPL We Are Ready

Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli addresses the media ahead of the team's departure for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.
KOHLI: The last Champions Trophy helped us find the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The spinners did well but the performance of the pacers was also a big revelation. You need to play according to the situation and we need to get used to the conditions quickly as possible
Squad:
Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami
Schedule:
June 4: India v Pakistan, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)
June 8: India v Sri Lanka, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)
June 11: India v South Africa, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3925
|123
|2
|South Africa
|3050
|117
|3
|Australia
|3087
|100
|4
|England
|3362
|99
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|FULL Ranking