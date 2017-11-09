Virat Kohli Charges an Astronomical Amount for Each Instagram Post

Kohli is also one of the most followed athletes on social media — not just in India but around the world as well — with over 15 million Instagram followers, 20 million on Twitter and over 36 million on Facebook. And because of these mind-boggling numbers, Kohli charges a lot of money for posting something on his social media accounts.
According to Forbes, Kohli earns an eye-watering Rs 3.2 crore (500,000 Pounds) per post, which is the same as Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Comedian Kevin Hart is the highest-paid celebrity on this list as he charges Rs 6.4 crore (1 million Pounds) for posting on social media.
Earlier, Kohli became the only cricketer to be featured in Forbes list of athletes with top brand value, where the Indian captain was ranked at number seven, even ahead of global superstars like FC Barcelona and Argentine talisman Lionel Messi.
Kohli was also ranked ahead of the former Golf World No.1 Rory Mcilroy and two-time NBA champion Stephen Curry. 19-time Tennis Grand Slam champion Roger Federer led the chart with an estimated brand value of $37.2 million, followed by NBA superstar LeBron James at number two and the 'Fastest Man on Earth' Usain Bolt was placed at third.
First Published: November 9, 2017, 5:14 PM IST