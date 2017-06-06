Virat Kohli Charity Ball: Vijay Mallya & Team India in Attendance

Photo Credit: Cricketnext

London: After watching India take on arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday, it has now been reported that liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India for defaulting on bank loans worth Rs 9,000 crore, was present at Virat Kohli’s Charity Ball on Monday. Mallya has been declared an absconder in India. A defiant Mallya is happy to make his presence felt and has also promised to watch India play Sri Lanka and South Africa later in the week.

Speaking to Cricketnext, a source present at the event confirmed the same. According to Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the hearing on the issue of Mallya's extradition from the UK has been deferred to June 13.

Kohli has been closely associated in charity activities while also starting the Virat Kohli foundation to raise funds for kids a while back.

“We set it up quite a while back but to get it rolling it was very important that we start raising funds in a big way. My vision was to provide for the underprivileged kids,” Kohli said.

The Indian team was also in full attendance with MS Dhoni also talking about the shortcomings of the Duckworth-Lewis method. Also in attendance was India opener Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh and Shikhar Dhawan’s wife Ayesha Mukherjee.

The boys were seen in a jovial mood at the charity ball, having defeated Pakistan by 124 runs on Sunday and also clicked selfies at the event.

TV cameras spotted a suited Mallya, basking in the sun, sitting in the VIP stand and enjoying the cricket. Unperturbed by the criticism over his presence at the India-Pakistan match, Mallya has tweeted that he would attend all matches played by India.

Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 6, 2017

Mallya left India on 2 March 2016. On April 18, Mallya had been arrested by the Scotland Yard in London and produced before the Westminster Magistrates' Court where he was granted conditional bail pending deposit of £650,000 prior to his release from custody.

First Published: June 6, 2017, 8:45 AM IST