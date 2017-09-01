Virat Kohli Claims Third Spot in ODI Ton List with Tendulkar, Ponting in Sight

With that, Kohli surpassed Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya to claim the third sport in ODI list for most 100s.
Next in line is Ricky Ponting who has 30 tons to his name, meanwhile Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar occupies the top spot with 49 100s.
While Kohli has only played 193 matches, Ponting and Tendulkar have 375 and 463 ODIs to their name respectively.
The Indian captain averages a phenomenal 55.04, with Tendulkar and Ponting averaging close to 44 and 42 respectively.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma slammed majestic centuries as India thump Sri Lanka by 168 runs in the fourth ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. This is the largest defeat at home for Sri Lanka in ODIs (in terms of runs). Virat Kohli and Co. bettered India's previous record of 147-run win in 2009, which also came at the same venue.
Chasing a humongous target of 376, the hosts didn't have the best of starts as Shardul Thakur scalped his maiden ODI wicket by dismissing Niroshan Dickwella. However, India used the 'Dhoni Review System' to get this wicket into their kitty after an edge of the southpaw's bat was not seen by the on-field umpire.
Kohli also became the highest ODI run scorer in 2017 during his ton against Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI. The visitors have been completely dominant, with Sri Lanka yet to even come close to victory against a phenomenal Indian side.
First Published: September 1, 2017, 10:18 AM IST