South Africa vs India: Virat Kohli & Co Forced to Practise Indoors Due to Rain in Cape Town

The official Instagram account of Team India uploaded the image of team practicing indoors and the post read: "And we’ve moved indoors for the training session #TeamIndia"
Ace India opener Murali Vijay was also pictured waiting for his turn to go for batting in the nets. Due to Shikhar Dhawan's alleged injury, Vijay and KL Rahul are all but confirmed to open the innings in the first Test.
Middle-order maestro Cheteshwar Pujara seemed to be the only one who was happy with rain as he was pictured in a very joyful mood. Pujara remains one of Team India's main men in the middle-order and he will once again be tasked with the responsibility of holding the side together against a strong South African pace attack.
Rain or no rain. Our Assistant coach @ImSanjayBangar has done his inspection for the day #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/V6z2oIv6Xl— BCCI (@BCCI) December 31, 2017
India were supposed to play a warm-up game before the start of the first Test, however, skipper Virat Kohli revealed that the team wanted to have couple of practice sessions 'that were in their control'.
"You are never sure whether you are getting quality practice games or not. We would rather have practice sessions that are in our control. If you look at the wicket we are playing on right now, it's not even going to be 15 per cent of what we will get in the game," Kohli said.
"There is no point wasting two days, guys going in, scoring quick fifties and coming out. We would rather have them do two sessions like today (Saturday), get into the Test match zone and test ourselves," the Indian captain added.
First Published: December 31, 2017, 3:21 PM IST