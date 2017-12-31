Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
South Africa vs India: Virat Kohli & Co Forced to Practise Indoors Due to Rain in Cape Town

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 31, 2017, 3:28 PM IST
Murali Vijay. (BCCI/Instagram)

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team were forced to shift their practice indoors due to rain at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday. The venue is scheduled to host the first Test of the three-match series, starting January 5.

The official Instagram account of Team India uploaded the image of team practicing indoors and the post read: "And we’ve moved indoors for the training session #TeamIndia"

Ace India opener Murali Vijay was also pictured waiting for his turn to go for batting in the nets. Due to Shikhar Dhawan's alleged injury, Vijay and KL Rahul are all but confirmed to open the innings in the first Test.

Middle-order maestro Cheteshwar Pujara seemed to be the only one who was happy with rain as he was pictured in a very joyful mood. Pujara remains one of Team India's main men in the middle-order and he will once again be tasked with the responsibility of holding the side together against a strong South African pace attack.

India were supposed to play a warm-up game before the start of the first Test, however, skipper Virat Kohli revealed that the team wanted to have couple of practice sessions 'that were in their control'.

"You are never sure whether you are getting quality practice games or not. We would rather have practice sessions that are in our control. If you look at the wicket we are playing on right now, it's not even going to be 15 per cent of what we will get in the game," Kohli said.

"There is no point wasting two days, guys going in, scoring quick fifties and coming out. We would rather have them do two sessions like today (Saturday), get into the Test match zone and test ourselves," the Indian captain added.
First Published: December 31, 2017, 3:21 PM IST

