Virat Kohli & Co Hoist Tricolour in Kandy on Independence Day

Kohli had the honour of hoisting the flag as the players stood in a straight line to sing the National Anthem afterwards. The support staff and family members of few players also joined the team for this special celebration.
The Board of Control for Cricket in Indian (BCCI) took to social media to share the visuals of this particular occasion and their Twitter post read: "#TeamIndia gathered at Kandy to hoist the tri-colour on the occasion of Independence Day #IndependenceDayIndia"
#TeamIndia gathered at Kandy to hoist the tri-colour on the occasion of Independence Day #IndependenceDayIndia https://t.co/SyRLmE4Let— BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2017
While former cricketers also took to social media to express their love for the nation on this special day.
May the Indian tricolor always fly high. Warm wishes on the grand occasion of Independence Day🇮🇳— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2017
Remembering our freedom fighters,soldiers &everyone who made this possible.May we have freedom from poverty & hatred.#IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/3TyrcJQr82— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2017
Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country! Happy Independence Day! #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/22ms3wWGDc— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 15, 2017
India completed a comprehensive series whitewash over Sri Lanka as they thumped the hosts by an innings and 171 runs in the third and final Test, which ended in under three days. Ravichandran Ashwin was the destroyer-in-chief in the second innings, picking up four wickets, while the pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3 wickets) and Umesh Yadav (2 wickets) did their bit to bring the curtains down on Sri Lanka's misery early.
Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was India's top scorer in the series with 358 runs with two centuries under his belt. Cheteshwar Pujara with 309 runs was India's second highest run-getter. Ravichandran Ashwin was India's highest wicket taker in the series with 17 wickets from 3 matches, Ravindra Jadeja, who missed out on the final Test due to a ban, finished second with 13 wickets from two matches.
India next play Sri Lanka in the five-match ODI series which starts on August 20.
bcciindependence dayIndependence Day IndiaIndia Team Hoisting FlagIndia Turn 70 India @ 70India vs Sri Lanka 2017KohliRavi Shastrivirat kohli
First Published: August 15, 2017, 11:24 AM IST