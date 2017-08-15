Home WI vs IND ICC Women's World Cup News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Virat Kohli & Co Hoist Tricolour in Kandy on Independence Day

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 15, 2017, 11:30 AM IST
Virat Kohli hoisting the flag in Kandy. (Image Credits: BCCI/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Led by the charismatic skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri, the members of the Indian team hoisted the national flag on Independence Day in Kandy on Tuesday.

Kohli had the honour of hoisting the flag as the players stood in a straight line to sing the National Anthem afterwards. The support staff and family members of few players also joined the team for this special celebration.

The Board of Control for Cricket in Indian (BCCI) took to social media to share the visuals of this particular occasion and their Twitter post read: "#TeamIndia gathered at Kandy to hoist the tri-colour on the occasion of Independence Day #IndependenceDayIndia"






While former cricketers also took to social media to express their love for the nation on this special day.











India completed a comprehensive series whitewash over Sri Lanka as they thumped the hosts by an innings and 171 runs in the third and final Test, which ended in under three days. Ravichandran Ashwin was the destroyer-in-chief in the second innings, picking up four wickets, while the pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3 wickets) and Umesh Yadav (2 wickets) did their bit to bring the curtains down on Sri Lanka's misery early.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was India's top scorer in the series with 358 runs with two centuries under his belt. Cheteshwar Pujara with 309 runs was India's second highest run-getter. Ravichandran Ashwin was India's highest wicket taker in the series with 17 wickets from 3 matches, Ravindra Jadeja, who missed out on the final Test due to a ban, finished second with 13 wickets from two matches.

India next play Sri Lanka in the five-match ODI series which starts on August 20.
First Published: August 15, 2017, 11:24 AM IST

