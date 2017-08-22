Virat Kohli & Co Not Happy With Their Official Kit Sponsor

In a report published by a leading daily, it is said that the players aren't happy with the 'substandard kits' provided by the their official sponsors Nike in recent times and the BCCI has decided to take up the case very strongly.
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has made it clear that they have scheduled a meeting with the Nike officials have will try to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
"It (Nike’s clothing) has come up for discussion in last COA meeting and chairman CoA (Vinod Rai) took it very strongly. The team cannot have sub-standard kits and we will be engaging with Nike and he has asked to put our case strongly. We have to engage with them, we will have a meeting with them (Nike) next week and try to resolve it at earliest," Johri was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
Nike has been the official supplier of Team India's kits since January 2006, after it's rivals with a deal worth an eye-watering 43 million dollars. In 2011, Nike extended it's deal with the Indian Cricket team and paid 60 million dollars for the next five years.
Nike's current deal with the team last till 2020, as in 2015, they again signed a contract renewal and paid 57 million dollars to do so.
First Published: August 22, 2017, 9:11 AM IST