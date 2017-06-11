Virat Kohli Congratulates Ravindra Jadeja on Becoming a Father

Getty Images

New Delhi: The Indian team might be busy training for the must-win game against South Africa at the Oval, but skipper Virat Kohli once again showed on Saturday that he is a complete team man and took the opportunity to wish teammate Ravindra Jadeja on becoming a father.

Jadeja’s wife Reeva gave birth to a baby girl ahead of the game between India and Sri Lanka on Thursday. The two tied the knot in April last year and it was a gala affair with his Indian teammates invited for the ceremony.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote: “Congratulations Jaddu on the new journey of Fatherhood, lots of love to the little angel @imjadeja 😊.”

Speaking to the host broadcasters at the start of the Champions Trophy, Jadeja had said: "I had to leave my pregnant wife behind. Family matters a lot to me, but it was also necessary to be part of the team with an important match coming up against Pakistan. Since the family is there to take care of her even they felt that I should play as that’s more important and I decided to do the same,” Jadeja said.

After the humiliating loss against Sri Lanka on Thursday, the Indians must win against South Africa on Sunday to stay alive in the tournament and the boys are keeping no stones unturned to make sure that they give it their best shot.

First Published: June 11, 2017, 12:09 PM IST