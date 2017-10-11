Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 11, 2017, 11:34 AM IST
Virat Kohli Creates New Record Despite Scoring a Duck

New Delhi: Going into the second T20I against Australia, India skipper Virat Kohli needed just 37 more runs to become the second highest run-getter in the shortest format of the game. Unfortunately for Kohli, he was dismissed for a duck by Jason Behrendorff. But even as he walked back much to the disappointment of the crowd in Guwahati, he did set a new record. He now holds the record of having played maximum innings before scoring a duck in T20Is.

Kohli scored his first T20I duck in his 48th innings and that is a new record as Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik earlier held the record, having scored his first duck in his 41st innings. Yuvraj Singh now stands third with 40 innings.

While Behrendorff dismissed Kohli for a duck, he also saw the back of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Manish Pandey. And Kohli didn’t mince his words when he acknowledged the left-arm pacer’s brilliant show with the ball.

"I thought the ball to Rohit was very good. His line and length was very tight. He made us think. Credit to him for hitting the right areas. He definitely had a top class day today," said Kohli.

Australia captain David Warner said his side finally executed the plans perfectly. "As I said, you have to bowl well and start well. Jason has got the height and bounce, he comes from Perth and has the right attitude, which is key," he said.

"Adam Zampa was fantastic as well. Sending Moises Henriques early was something I spoke about. He's been effective with Sunrisers as well, and he came and showed his experience. In the beginning, the pitch was softish, quite like an English wicket. But if you got through the new ball, you could score. Hopefully the crowd gets behind us in Hyderabad."
