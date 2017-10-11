Virat Kohli Creates New Record Despite Scoring a Duck

Kohli scored his first T20I duck in his 48th innings and that is a new record as Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik earlier held the record, having scored his first duck in his 41st innings. Yuvraj Singh now stands third with 40 innings.
While Behrendorff dismissed Kohli for a duck, he also saw the back of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Manish Pandey. And Kohli didn’t mince his words when he acknowledged the left-arm pacer’s brilliant show with the ball.
"I thought the ball to Rohit was very good. His line and length was very tight. He made us think. Credit to him for hitting the right areas. He definitely had a top class day today," said Kohli.
Australia captain David Warner said his side finally executed the plans perfectly. "As I said, you have to bowl well and start well. Jason has got the height and bounce, he comes from Perth and has the right attitude, which is key," he said.
"Adam Zampa was fantastic as well. Sending Moises Henriques early was something I spoke about. He's been effective with Sunrisers as well, and he came and showed his experience. In the beginning, the pitch was softish, quite like an English wicket. But if you got through the new ball, you could score. Hopefully the crowd gets behind us in Hyderabad."
David Warnerdavid warnewrind vs aus 2017India vs AustraliaJason BehrendorffManish Pandeyrohit sharmashikhar dhawanshoaib malikvirat kohliyuvraj singh
First Published: October 11, 2017, 11:34 AM IST