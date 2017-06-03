Virat Kohli Denies Rift With Anil Kumble, Says 'People Making Up Issues'

ANI Images

Birmingham: Ace India skipper Virat Kohli has broken his silence on the alleged rift with head coach Anil Kumble and has lashed out at people for cooking up stories and making blind accusations.

In the pre-match press conference on the eve of the blockbuster clash with Pakistan, Kohli said if one has no knowledge about the issue, they must not speculate.

"There are no problems within the team and people are just making things up. There are agreements and disagreements and that is basic human nature," said Kohli.

"There are disagreements in the family as as well. You can't agree on everything with everyone. I can't comment on something if I knew there was a problem. For me there is no problem at all," he added.

"Also these things don't matter much to me because a lot of people write and say things without knowing the truth. And they don't own up to things if they are wrong, so if there is no accountability in the media then why should I even worry," Kohli lashed out.

Kohli also mentioned the fact that BCCI are following a due process to choose the next coach for the team as they did last year when Kumble was appointed.

"If something put in place as process I don't see why people are creating so many speculations, it's been followed last time as well," said the Indian captain.

When asked about Kumble's tenure as coach, Kohli said: "The whole journey with him has been good".

Speaking on the Indo-Pak clash, Kohli said that the Men in Blue will have to on the look-out as the young Pakistan side can surprise them.

"We don't play against Pakistan very often and they can surprise us as we aren't familiar with their players. All we can do is focus on our own game and play good cricket which works against any side in the world. But we cannot take them lightly," said Kohli.

Kohli also lavished praise on former India skipper MS Dhoni and called his inputs during matches as priceless.

"It is priceless to have Dhoni's thoughts and suggestions during a match. The way he sees and picks up things during a match is priceless. I keep seeking his advice and check with him if I am on the right path. More often than not we are thinking on similar lines as both of us want to win a match," said Kohli.

