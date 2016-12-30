    Quick Links

    Virat Kohli Denies Speculations of Engagement with Anushka Sharma

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Dec 30, 2016 10:56 IST| UPDATED: Dec 30, 2016 11:09 IST

    New Delhi: Indian Test captain Virat Kohli has broken his silence over the news of his impending engagement with Anushka Sharma.

    Earlier, it was reported that the duo were supposed to get engaged at hotel Ananda, Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand on the January 1.

    But Kohli has ended those speculations on Twitter and denied the news.

    Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma also gave her consent to Virat's views, retweeting the cricketer on the social media platform.

    It was earlier reported that the couple were all set to get engaged in the presence of their families and close friends.

    The couple are currently holidaying in Uttrakhand with their parents.

    Earlier even Kohli's aunt had said she had no idea about the engagement.

