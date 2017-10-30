Kohli Does the Bhangra After India Beat New Zealand in Kanpur

Taking to Twitter, Kohli posted a photo with teammates which read: “Great team work, amazing win! 👌💪
Celebrations.. Jatt ji style! 😎”
Kohli and his troops survived a huge Kiwi scare as even after scoring 337/6, India could only manage to beat New Zealand by just six runs at the Green Park Stadium. With this thrilling win, the hosts won the series 2-1 and New Zealand's wait for their maiden ODI series win in India continued.
Chasing a huge target of 338 to clinch the series, the visitors got off to the perfect start that they could have dreamt of. Opener Colin Munro picked up 19 runs from the first over of the innings and that really set the tone for this big chase.
Ross Taylor and Tom Latham then put on a stunning partnership to put pressure on the hosts. The duo put on 79 runs for the fourth wicket and memories of Wankhede must have crossed the minds of every Indian player, when these two were in the middle.
However, Kohli brought back Bumrah and the decision worked wonders and he got rid of Taylor (39). But Taylor's dismissal didn't deter Latham who brought up yet another half-century to keep his rich vein of form going.
Latham then stitched a 59-run stand with Henry Nicholls to help the visitors get closer to the target. Bhuvneswar was reintroduced into the attack in the 46th over and at this point the visitors were in the driver's seat as they needed 35 off 24 deliveries, with two set batsmen at the crease and six wickets in hand.
But Bhuvneshwar didn't let the pressure get to him as he got the wicket of Nicholls on the penultimate ball of the over. That shifted the momentum in India's favour as in the next over, pressure got the better of Latham and he got himself run-out for 65.
Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli slammed hundreds to fire India to 337/6 in the series decider. The duo also became the first ever pair to complete four double hundred partnerships in ODIs.
