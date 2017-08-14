Virat Kohli Enjoys The Natural Beauty of Kandy

‘It's lovely to be able to be next to the nature. Good day everyone!’ said Kohli on Instagram. The photo has already gathered over 310,000 likes.
India produced a scintillating all-round display against a hapless Sri Lankan outfit on the second day of the third Test in Pallekele that has firmly put them in a commanding position to complete a 3-0 whitewash of the Islanders.
Indian bowlers were once again on fire as they took 11 Lanka wickets in the day as Dinesh Chandimal's men trail by 333 run at Stumps after Virat Kohli decided to enforce the follow-on.
3rd Testbeautycaptaincricket captainInstagramKandyKohliNaturePallekelesri lankathird Testvirat kohli
First Published: August 14, 2017, 10:24 AM IST