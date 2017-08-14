Home WI vs IND ICC Women's World Cup News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Virat Kohli Enjoys The Natural Beauty of Kandy

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 14, 2017, 10:24 AM IST
File photo of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (AP)

New Delhi: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli took some time out on Monday morning to appreciate the picturesque natural beauty of Kandy, where the Indians are playing against the Sri Lankan cricket team in a 3-match Test series.

‘It's lovely to be able to be next to the nature. Good day everyone!’ said Kohli on Instagram. The photo has already gathered over 310,000 likes.

It's lovely to be able to be next to the nature. Good day everyone! 😇🙏

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on




India produced a scintillating all-round display against a hapless Sri Lankan outfit on the second day of the third Test in Pallekele that has firmly put them in a commanding position to complete a 3-0 whitewash of the Islanders.

Indian bowlers were once again on fire as they took 11 Lanka wickets in the day as Dinesh Chandimal's men trail by 333 run at Stumps after Virat Kohli decided to enforce the follow-on.
