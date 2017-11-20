Virat Kohli Equals Sunil Gavaskar for Most Test Tons as Indian Captain

Kohli's was a measured knock under pressure as the Sri Lankan bowlers chipped away at Indian wickets on the final morning. Kohli's landmark 18th ton also means that he is now equal with the legendary Sunil Gavaskar in terms of Test centuries scored by an Indian captain.
Both Kohli and Gavaskar have 11 Test centuries to their name as captain, which is the most for an Indian skipper. Mohammed Azharuddin is next on the list with 9 centuries, followed by Tendulkar who had 7.
MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly and MAK Patuadi had all scored 5 centuries in Test matches they had captained.
Most Test centuries as IND captain: -
1. Kohli/Gavaskar: 11
2. Azharuddin: 9
3. Tendulkar: 7
4. Dhoni/Ganguly/MAK Pataudi: 5
5. Dravid: 4
This was also Virat Kohli's first Test century at the hallowed turf of Eden Gardens in his 4th match at the venue.
First Published: November 20, 2017, 2:36 PM IST