Virat Kohli Era begins, Named Captain for England Series, Yuvraj Singh Returns

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: It is the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket as Virat Kohli was on Friday named as the captain of the Indian team for the three-match ODI and T20I series against England respectively. Kohli's selection as captain was a mere formality after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India's limited overs captain on Wednesday night.
"We know what Mahi is all about, he is a captain by nature, a leader from the front," chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said while showing accolades on the outgoing captain.
"We should appreciate how Yuvraj has played. He did extremely well in domestic cricket, which has been appreciated," Prasad told mediapersons about Yuvraj, who is making a comeback nine months after the World T20 last year.
The spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who were rested for the ODI series against New Zealand, have been brought back against England as this is the last series that the Indian team plays before the all important ICC Champions Trophy later this year.
Amit Mishra, who was the star performer in the series against New Zealand, has been named in the ODI squad, but the selectors didn't find a place for him in the T20 squad. Young leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been named in the T20 squad, after having yet another great season in the Indian Premier League last year.
Suresh Raina has been excluded from the ODI squad, while he retains his position in the T20 team. Raina was named in the ODI squad for the series against New Zealand last year, but didn't play any part in the series after being sidelined due to viral fever.
With Pant selected in the T20 squad, there was no place for Ajinkya Rahane in the team shortest format of the game.
Rohit Sharma remains sidelined due to the injury sustained in the series against New Zealand. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan will be doing the openers' duty in the one-day internationals. Dhawan though has been excluded from the T20 squad.
Youngster Mandeep Singh, who has been part of the squad for long but hasn't got an opportunity to earn an India cap yet has been included in the T20 squad.
Veteran paceman Ashish Nehra is also back in the T20 fold for the first since the 2016 ICC WT20 in March last year.
Prasad said that skipper Kohli spoke to them over Skype and was taken into confidence before selection.
"Virat has spoken to us, he was with us on skype. After discussing, this is the best possible team we could pick."
Prasad also said that he felt that they have done their best with the team selection.
"This is a fantastic team, we are very clear in our conscience. Whether success or failure, this committee takes the responsibility for it."
India is scheduled to play the first ODI of the three-match series on January 15 at Pune.
Team for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav
Team for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Capt), MS Dhoni (wk), Mandeep Singh, KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashwish Nehra
(With PTI Inputs)