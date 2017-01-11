Virat Kohli Gets Section Dedicated to Him At Cricket Museum

Photo Credit: Getty Images
Pune: A special section dedicated to India skipper Virat Kohli was inaugurated on Wednesday at the ‘Blades of Glory’, a museum of cricket memorabilia.
Rohan Pate, founder of the museum was present on the occasion along with Kohli.
It also has a special photo gallery showing Kohli’s glimpse on the field.
The section has a special scoreboard indicating his performance in all forms of international cricket.
Impressed with the museum, Virat donated his t-shirt and bat that he used while scoring a double century against New Zealand recently.
The Delhi player applauded the collection at the museum and expected that the museum gets bigger since there is not enough space to accommodate all the collection that Rohan possesses.