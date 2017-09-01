Virat Kohli Gives Emotional Speech on MS Dhoni Playing 300 ODIs

Dhoni, who hit an unbeaten 49 off 42 in India's 375 for five in the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka, was felicitated on the ground in the presence of the entire Indian team.
Kohli's short speech touched everyone's hearts.
"What do I say. 90 percent of us started our career under you. It is an honour to give this memento to you. And you will always remain our captain," said the current Indian captain drawing a loud applause from his teammates.
Dhoni is the sixth Indian to get to 300 ODIs and others are Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma slammed majestic centuries as India thump Sri Lanka by 168 runs in the fourth ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. This is the largest defeat at home for Sri Lanka in ODIs (in terms of runs). Virat Kohli and Co. bettered India's previous record of 147-run win in 2009, which also came at the same venue.
Chasing a humongous target of 376, the hosts didn't have the best of starts as Shardul Thakur scalped his maiden ODI wicket by dismissing Niroshan Dickwella. However, India used the 'Dhoni Review System' to get this wicket into their kitty after an edge of the southpaw's bat was not seen by the on-field umpire.
Kusal Mendis too followed suit as he went for a suicidal run and was run-out by KL Rahul — who was fielding at point region and affected a direct hit at the non-strikers end.
Bumrah then scalped his first wicket of the day as Munaweera was dismissed in an identical fashion as Dickwella. The batsman hit the ball, umpire said not-out, Dhoni asked for the DRS and eventually, it was given out after the third umpire looked at the replays.
First Published: September 1, 2017, 8:40 AM IST