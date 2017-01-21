Virat Kohli Has a Special Message For the Fans

Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli has always looked to stay connected with cricket fans in the country and it was no different on Saturday as he took to Twitter to thank them for their constant support.
Even though Kohli skipped the optional training session at the Eden Gardens and disappointed the fans eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the star, he took to social media to thank them for the positive approach they have shown in egging the team on.
Kohli said that it was great to have such fans who have shown immense love and energy in backing the Men in Blue. He also said that the fans’ support has helped the team scale newer heights.
Big thanks to all the fans. 👍👍. Have a great day. #makemostofit #makeadifference pic.twitter.com/96udKNYgoU
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 21, 2017
In fact, even though the team has already won the series — taking a 2-0 lead in Cuttack — Kohli has made it clear that the team is in no mood to put the foot off the pedal.
"I'd say we are only at 75 per cent of our potential. We hope to play to our full potential in Kolkata," he said.