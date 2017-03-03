Virat Kohli Has Always Loved Overcoming Challenges: Coach Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli. (Image credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Virat Kohli and his team face an uphill task when they take on Australia in the second Test match at Bengaluru, starting Saturday.
But one man is quietly confident that Virat Kohli and his team will come back stronger than ever and he is Virat's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma.
"I haven’t spoken to him about the performance in the Pune Test. You have to realise that ups and downs are a part and parcel of competitive sport and this was a one-off failure and I don’t think there is any reason to fret about it. He is a fighter and he loves challenges. The next Test is definitely important and I am confident that not just him, but the whole team will come back stronger in Bengaluru," the coach said in an exclusive interview with CricketNext.
A proud Rajkumar said that he could see talent and confidence in his ward even when the 10-year-old first came to him at the West Delhi Cricket Academy.
“Kohli oozed confidence and talent even as a 10-year old. You could see the spark in the young kid. But yes, it is definitely his hardwork and dedication that has brought him to the level that he has reached today. As a coach I feel very proud when I see him scale greater heights with each passing day,” he revealed.
“It is a huge feat and I am mighty pleased. He is the first cricketer to win it for the third time and it goes on to show the consistency with which he had performed over the years. I wish him all the best and want him to keep improving,” Rajkumar signed off.