If I Will Do Everything What Will Other Ten Players Do: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
Bengaluru: India captain Virat Kohli has got off to the perfect start as full time skipper of the team in all three formats of the game.
After thumping the visitors 4-0 in Tests, Kohli and his troops beat England 2-1 in the ODI as well the T20 series to round off a brilliant couple of months at home.
But after the resounding win in Bengaluru, Virat was asked about his batting position during the post match press conference to which he answered in the most Kohli-way possible.
Expect @imVkohli to be witty. Sample this one from the post-match press conference. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/JytGocbcxo
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2017
'Jab main RCB ke lie opening kia tha and chaar hundred banaye the tab kisi ne kuch nahi bola, abhi do match mein run nahi bane to problem ho gayi' (when I opened the innings for RCB and slammed four tons then no one raised questions over my batting position, but now that I have failed with the bat in two innings then there is a problem with the slot), said Kohli.
Kohli opted to change his batting position in the T20 series 'to give more balance to the squad’.
But Virat could only muster 52 runs (29 in Kanpur, 21 in Nagpur and 2 in Bengaluru) while opening the batting alongwith his RCB mate KL Rahul.
"I am more happy about the team winning the series and I am not at all concerned about my batting slot," said Kohli.