Virat Kohli is in Awe of Harbhajan Singh's Daughter

(Image Credits: Virat Kohli/Insta)

New Delhi: Teammates Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh have shared the Indian cricket team dressing room over the years and have been friends for a very long time now. And on Monday, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen showering love on Bhajji's daughter Hinaya Heer.

Kohli got time to meet Hinaya after the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday evening. The RCB skipper took to social media to share this cute moment with the world and only had good things to say about Hinaya.

Kohli's Instagram post read: Baby hinaya looking for something in my beard 👀😃❤. And iam surprised how can someone be so beautiful and cuteee. What a blessing to @harbhajan3 @geetabasra . God bless you all 🙏😇

Baby hinaya looking for something in my beard 👀😃❤. And iam surprised how can someone be so beautiful and cuteee. What a blessing to @harbhajan3 @geetabasra . God bless you all 🙏😇 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on May 1, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

Earlier, even Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was floored by Hinaya's cuteness when he met her for the first time. Sachin's Twitter post read: With little Hinaya Heer! She's a bundle of joy 😇 @harbhajan_singh

With little Hinaya Heer! She's a bundle of joy 😇 @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/SGmesgoV8I — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 14, 2017

With so many icons to look after her, Hinaya will surely feel blessed once she grows a bit older.

First Published: May 2, 2017, 10:02 AM IST