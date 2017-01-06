Virat Kohli in the Right Phase to Take Over From MS Dhoni: R Ashwin

File image of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and R Ashwin. (Getty Images)
Chennai: India's ace bowler Ravichandran Ashwin hailed M S Dhoni as an illustrious leader and said a lot of leadership lessons can be learnt from him.
He also said Virat Kohli, who will now captain the Indian team in all formats, is no less a player and in the right phase to take over.
"I think he (Dhoni) is going to be available as a player, his career was wonderful and illustrious. As a captain there are lot of leadership lessons from Dhoni for even big leaders out there," he told reporters here.
Answering a question, he said,"if you ask if anyone could match or deliver his (Dhoni) level of achievement, it is going to be a herculean task, definitely it is not going to be easy."
Asked how did he see performing as a bowler with Kohli as captain, he said he was looking forward to it. "It is going to be an exciting phase, it's all about working out together hard and testing times...he is someone who looks out for suggestions," the present top ranked Test bowler said adding Kohli evolved game plans ahead.
Again, in a question related to Dhoni's decision to quit as captain of limited overs formats, Ashwin said, "It is an individual decision. I do not know if there is any use I am talking about it. It is a professional world, I cannot give any suggestions."
He said,"I think we are getting into an emotional battle, it is an individual call, I think, we have to respect it (Dhoni's decision), it is my way of showing respect to him."
"After Ganguly, it was also felt no one else like him could come up, and these are natural and emotional, especially India is an emotional country, it is bound to happen when you have illustrious people leaving the game," he said.
Ashwin, who was recently awarded the ICC's Player of the Year, also revealed his upcoming plans for the year and his performance in 2016.
"In 2016, I wanted to be the most valuable player in the team, make sure that I was decisive that team wins and that was the only goal I had."
On strategies for the new year in his domestic and foreign tours including South Africa and Sri Lanka, he said in Sri Lanka he could "bowl the same way as I did the last time, I won man of the series awards there (Sri Lanka). In South Africa I have a desire that I have to do well there, they are a very good team, the conditions will be difficult."