Virat Kohli Interview: Captain Speaks For the First Time

Virat Kohli (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Newly appointed Indian limited overs captain Virat Kohli spoke for the first time after taking the responsibility in all three formats of the game to former England captain Nasser Hussain in an interview, which has been done jointly by the Board of Control for Cricket in India and British broadcasters Sky Sports.
The interview has Kohli speaking about his game and the new responsibility and how it will sit on his shoulders. He also gave a 'Masterclass' on how he plays in the different formats of the game.
Former England captain and current Sky Sports commentator Nasser Hussain tweeted the interview on his twitter account.
Thanks to @BCCI and @imVkohli for exclusive access to the game and mindset of a genius .. watch his demo here ..https://t.co/XY9KRR7uBl
— Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) January 16, 2017
Virat Kohli, who scored a match-winning 122 in the first ODI at Pune to take India to their second highest successful chase in ODIs told Sky Sports that it was an honour for him to become India's captain in all three formats.
When asked about how he manages his time, given the fact that he plays non-stop cricket, is the captain of the team and also has several commercial commitments, Kohli said that he is able to manage his time well as he is not close to too many people.
Kohli, who scored bagful of runs last season said that it was his dream season as a batsman in all formats of the game.
"I have seen people have great seasons and 2016 was one such year for me. I didn't over practice and was confident about tackling whatever was thrown at me. Performing consistently is never easy and for that you need to erase the last performance and start afresh, luckily I am excited about a cricket match everytime I step onto the field," Kohli told Sky Sports commentator Nasser Hussain.
(Courtesy: BCCI)