    Virat Kohli Interview: Captain Speaks For the First Time

    Cricketnext.com | Jan 16, 2017 14:18 IST| UPDATED: Jan 16, 2017 15:18 IST
    Virat Kohli (Getty Images)

    New Delhi: Newly appointed Indian limited overs captain Virat Kohli spoke for the first time after taking the responsibility in all three formats of the game to former England captain Nasser Hussain in an interview, which has been done jointly by the Board of Control for Cricket in India and British broadcasters Sky Sports.

    The interview has Kohli speaking about his game and the new responsibility and how it will sit on his shoulders. He also gave a 'Masterclass' on how he plays in the different formats of the game.

    Former England captain and current Sky Sports commentator Nasser Hussain tweeted the interview on his twitter account.

    Virat Kohli, who scored a match-winning 122 in the first ODI at Pune to take India to their second highest successful chase in ODIs told Sky Sports that it was an honour for him to become India's captain in all three formats.

    "Growing up it was my dream to play for India, I never thought I will become India's captain in one format, let alone all three, sp it is an absolute honour to get the responsibility," the 28-year old said.

    When asked about how he manages his time, given the fact that he plays non-stop cricket, is the captain of the team and also has several commercial commitments, Kohli said that he is able to manage his time well as he is not close to too many people.

    "Luckily I am not close to many people and that helps me in managing my time well. As a cricketer I always look to discover my maximum ability whether on the field or when it comes to managing time for other activities. It is important to not limit yourself. The day I get burnt out may be then I will start putting limits on myself. Till now I have been able to strike a good balance," the Indian captain told Sky Sports.

    Kohli, who scored bagful of runs last season said that it was his dream season as a batsman in all formats of the game.

    "I have seen people have great seasons and 2016 was one such year for me. I didn't over practice and was confident about tackling whatever was thrown at me. Performing consistently is never easy and for that you need to erase the last performance and start afresh, luckily I am excited about a cricket match everytime I step onto the field," Kohli told Sky Sports commentator Nasser Hussain.

