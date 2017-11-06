Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 6, 2017, 10:07 AM IST
Virat Kohli Invites Fans to Send Video and Be a Part of His Team

New Delhi: Even as Virat Kohli revealed in a latest chat show that he doesn’t read the comments posted on his social networking accounts, the India skipper did accept that he likes to post stuff to keep his fans and loved ones informed about his life. And on his birthday, Kohli announced the start of a new initiative through which he would connect with his fans for real and be a part of their team in playing an outdoor sport.

India might have lost the second T20I against New Zealand, but the boys had reasons to celebrate post the game as it was none other than skipper Virat Kohli’s birthday eve. Kohli turned 29 on Sunday and the boys took the opportunity to celebrate their captain’s birthday in style on Saturday post the game.

Kohli first cut the birthday cake before being smeared with it. The joy on everyone’s face was visible as they celebrated the run-machine’s birthday. BCCI took to Twitter to post photos from the fun session and it read: “#HappybirthdayVirat.”




Colin Munro struck as majestic century for the visitors while pacer Trent Boult picked up four wickets as the Kiwis levelled the three-match series 1-1 in Rajkot on Saturday, with the third match to be played in Thiruvananthapuram on November 7.
First Published: November 6, 2017, 10:07 AM IST

