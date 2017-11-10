Virat Kohli Is a Very Special Player; Rohit Sharma Reminds Me of VVS Laxman, Says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

However, recently, during a conversation with one of the leading dailies, Nadella expressed his love for the longest format of the game and also said that India skipper Virat Kohli is one of the best in the business.
"Unfortunately, I don’t have time, but I follow it online quite a bit and I love Test cricket. I think Virat Kohli is someone who is very special," Nadella was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
Nadella also heaped praise on India opener Rohit Sharma and he even went onto say that the swashbuckling batsman reminds him of the legendary batsman VVS Laxman.
"I love watching Rohit Sharma play, you know that follow through of his, his cover drives. He reminds me of VVS Laxman. When Rohit is on song, I think he is just glorious to watch," Nadella said.
Nadella also revealed that his favorite player in the Indian team is none other that Ravichandran Ashwin. The Microsoft CEO was also very praiseworthy of the Indian team's 'athleticism' in the field and he even compared them to Australia.
"I think R Ashwin is someone who can bowl six different balls in an over, with his variety of balls. Their (Team India’s) fielding, the athleticism, the professionalism, is something else. It is fantastic to see the Indians play like Australians," he added.
First Published: November 10, 2017, 12:54 PM IST