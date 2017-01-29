India’s Fielding Coach Sridhar Says Virat Kohli is Superman While Batting Coach Bangar Feels MS Dhoni is Like Iron Man

File Image of Virat Kohli (left) and MS Dhoni. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Team India’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar took BCCI’s Rapid Fire quiz where the duo was asked to liken Indian cricketers to various Marvel heroes.
While both Bangar and Sridhar called skipper Kohli Superman, they had a difference in opinion when asked to liken former limited overs skipper MS Dhoni. While Sridhar felt that he was more like Captain America, Bangar felt the character of Iron Man suited the Man with the Midas touch more.
VIDEO: @ImSanjayBangar & @coach_rsridhar take on the rapid fire round - @ashwinravi99 please name the winner :) https://t.co/jMf09IJhq8 pic.twitter.com/q6XrydKiKS
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2017
Sridhar used the character of Iron Man for R Ashwin as he felt that the off-spinner is all about calm strategising. But Bangar felt that Spiderman suited the Tamil Nadu all-rounder as he uses his guile to trap opposition batsmen in his web.
Coming to star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, there was again a difference in opinion as Sridhar likened him to Batman while Bangar felt that Yuvi was more like the Hulk because of the way he walks and the aura around the old warhorse.