    Virat Kohli Joins Elite Captains' List, Equals Sir Don Bradman

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Feb 10, 2017 12:51 IST| UPDATED: Feb 10, 2017 13:17 IST
    (AP and Getty Photos)

    New Delhi: Virat Kohli on Friday became the first batsman in Test history to score double centuries in four successive Test series when he breached the 200-run mark against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the only Test at Hyderabad.

    What it also means is that Kohli now has four double centuries as captain of India, which puts him alongside stalwarts like Australian legend Sir Donald Bradman. Kohli's great run of form since 2016 has led to several comparisons with cricket's original run machine and this is just another feat for the Indian captain who has taken his game to next level ever since taking over the role of captain.

    The two other players apart from Kohli and Bradman, who scored four double tons while in charge of their Test sides, are the great South African Graeme Smith and Australia's Michael Clarke.

    But the record for the most number of double centuries as Test captain belongs to West Indian Brian Charles Lara, who scored five double tons in his 47 Tests in-charge of the Caribbean outfit.

    What makes Kohli's record comparable to Bradman's is that the India captain has achieved the feat in his 23rd Test in charge of India. Bradman led Australia in 25 Test matches.

    While more records can be expected from this modern master, one thing is for sure that Virat Kohli is loving the responsibility of captaincy and he is doing one heck of a job as captain and batsman for his team.