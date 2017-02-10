Virat Kohli Joins Elite Captains' List, Equals Sir Don Bradman

(AP and Getty Photos)
New Delhi: Virat Kohli on Friday became the first batsman in Test history to score double centuries in four successive Test series when he breached the 200-run mark against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the only Test at Hyderabad.
The two other players apart from Kohli and Bradman, who scored four double tons while in charge of their Test sides, are the great South African Graeme Smith and Australia's Michael Clarke.
But the record for the most number of double centuries as Test captain belongs to West Indian Brian Charles Lara, who scored five double tons in his 47 Tests in-charge of the Caribbean outfit.
While more records can be expected from this modern master, one thing is for sure that Virat Kohli is loving the responsibility of captaincy and he is doing one heck of a job as captain and batsman for his team.