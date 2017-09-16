"Virat Kohli ko Ammi se Ijazat Nahi Mili", Reads a Pakistani Fans Poster

Pakistan won the series by 2-1 after defeating the guests by 33 runs in the last match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 15.
#Pakistani fans come up with @imVkohli & @msdhoni posters during the #IndependenceCup match#PAKvWorldXI #PAKvWXI #CricketKiHalalala #Virat pic.twitter.com/tWijSxAFLA— Banana Leaks (@banana_leaks) September 15, 2017
The World XI cricket team members received a warm reception in Pakistan while this 3-match T20I series turned out to be a huge success. However, there were some fans who wished if MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli were part of the World XI side.
Many Pakistan fans have been expressing their desire to see Indian stars in their country on social media as well as during the matches.
#ViratKohli ko Ami se Ijaazat Nahi Mili??? Is it true @imVkohli??? #PAKvWXI #CricketKiHalalala #PAKvWorldXI pic.twitter.com/f8PyZfdAk4— Banana Leaks (@banana_leaks) September 13, 2017
India last played in Pakistan way back in 2006, and since then cricket fans in the neighbouring country are bereft of watching the arch-rivals in action.
First Published: September 16, 2017, 5:06 PM IST