Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

"Virat Kohli ko Ammi se Ijazat Nahi Mili", Reads a Pakistani Fans Poster

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 16, 2017, 6:13 PM IST

India skipper Virat Kohli. (BCCI Images)

Lahore: International cricket returned to Pakistan and the local fans showed their love for the game turning up in large numbers for the 3 T20 internationals against World XI.

Pakistan won the series by 2-1 after defeating the guests by 33 runs in the last match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 15.




The World XI cricket team members received a warm reception in Pakistan while this 3-match T20I series turned out to be a huge success. However, there were some fans who wished if MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli were part of the World XI side.

Many Pakistan fans have been expressing their desire to see Indian stars in their country on social media as well as during the matches.



India last played in Pakistan way back in 2006, and since then cricket fans in the neighbouring country are bereft of watching the arch-rivals in action.
Gaddaffi StadiumIndependence Cupvirat kohli
First Published: September 16, 2017, 5:06 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking