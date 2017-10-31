Virat Kohli Lands a Punch as Action Shifts Off the Field

In some stories posted on his Instagram account, Kohli is seen training and landing punches as well as part of the shoot.
Kohli is one man who has managed to balance his on-field and off-field activities beautifully. In fact, he scored two hundreds in the just concluded ODI series against the Kiwis and was duly awarded the Man of the Series award.
Kohli also moved back to the top position among batsmen in the latest ICC ODI rankings. This after he lost the top spot to South Africa batsman AB de Villiers 10 days back.
In the latest rankings update that takes into account India’s home series against New Zealand which India won 2-1 on Sunday, as well as the last match of the South Africa-Bangladesh series and the last two matches of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka series, Kohli has also reached a career-high in terms of rating points.
The 28-year-old Delhi batsman, who scored 263 runs in the series against New Zealand including knocks of 121 in the first ODI in Mumbai and 113 in the final ODI in Kanpur, has reached 889 points, which is the best ever by an India batsman. The previous highest points tally of 887 was managed by Sachin Tendulkar in 1998 and by Kohli earlier this year.
In fact, Sunil Gavaskar lavished praise on the Delhi lad, and hailed his consistency as 'phenomenal'. In a conversation with NDTV, Gavaskar said: “Virat’s consistency with the bat is beyond phenomenal. Against New Zealand, there was no question of him being denied a hundred. He got denied against the Australians but remember he learnt from that. He was not trying to run the ball to third man (against New Zealand), like he got out against the Australians in two of the five matches.”
First Published: October 31, 2017, 10:33 AM IST