Virat Kohli Looks Set to End 2017 as Most Prolific Batsman in International Cricket

Kohli currently has 2208 runs under his belt from 47 innings at an awe-inspiring average of nearly 60. Only England's Test captain Joe Root has a higher average than the Indina captain. South African run machine Hashim Amla is on the second position with 2073 runs in his kitty.
Not only this, Kohli has also aggregated the most runs by an Indian captain across all formats ever in a calendar year, leaving the likes of Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni in his wake. The current Indian captain though will be hoping to improve his numbers in Test cricket though, as a below-par showing in the series against Australia means he has just 449 Test runs at an average of 44.90 this year.
Ever since cementing his place in the Indian Test team and since the transition from the 'Fab Four', Kohli has had the onerous task of filling into the shoes of Sachin Tendulkar, who was India's number 4 batsman earlier. While Kohli definitely has miles to go to match Tendulkar's consistency, brilliance and run-scoring ability in the longest format, he has still managed to create a niche for himself, which is apparent from the fact that Kohli has managed 13 Test centuries at the number 4 position in Tests, with just 6 fifties. Thus his conversion rate (68.42%) is the best by any player to have a minimum ten 50+ scores at this position in Tests ever.
Thus, the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be one to watch out for as Virat Kohli looks to continue his dominant showing at the international stage.
First Published: November 15, 2017, 3:36 PM IST