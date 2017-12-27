Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext | Updated: December 27, 2017, 9:52 PM IST
Virat Kohli Meets U-19 Boys for Pep Talk; Calls Prithvi Shaw 'Special Talent'

U-19 team with India skipper Virat Kohli. (Twitter/ BCCI)

Mumbai: The U-19 Indian team is due to take part in the World cup starting from January 13 in New Zealand. The team will be lead by Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw, and is coached by former India captain Rahul Dravid. The senior team and the colts, on Wednesday, came together for a press conference, before departing for their respective series'.

It was only apt that Dravid asked skipper Virat Kohli to boost the confidence of the young guns through a pep talk. And the latter obliged. During the press conference Kohli said, "I am excited about Prithvi (Shaw). I have heard a lot about him and Ravi Bhai (Shastri) has also told me many things about him. He has had a lot of good performances in first-class cricket, which is rarely seen. He has been made the captain ahead of the boys, who have played U-19, there is special ability in him, that we have seen."

BCCI posted pictures on social media of Virat Kohli and the youngsters. BCCI tweeted, "Just the kind of boost the young India U19 team needed before their departure for the World Cup. India captain @imVkohli spent some time with them and there was sure a lot to take for the youngsters."




Earlier, India opener Shikhar Dhawan had said, "The Under-19 World Cup is a great platform for youngsters as they get an early feel of international cricket. The tournament provides players the opportunity to not just iron out their flaws but also to understand how things pan out in top tournaments."
First Published: December 27, 2017, 9:52 PM IST

