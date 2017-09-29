Virat Kohli Meets Women Cricket Team's Stars Smriti Mandhana & Harmanpreet Kaur After Bengaluru ODI

Mandhana and Harmanpreet played a more than crucial role in helping the Indian women's team reach the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017, earlier this year. The 'Women in Blue' came within touching distance of lifting the title at Lord's but a collapse in the latter stages of the match cost them the title.
However, because of their path-breaking performance, the entire team received great appreciation from one and all, which will help the women's cricket in long run in the country.
The Indian cricket team social media account posted the picture Facebook where Kohli was seen interacting with these stalwarts of the women's cricket team. And the post read: "#TeamIndia Captain Virat Kohli meets Women's team members Harmanpreet Kaur & Smriti Mandhana post the match in Bengaluru."
Earlier, centurion David Warner and Aaron Finch showed their sublime hitting capabilities while their bowlers also came to the fore as Australia beat India by 21 runs in the fourth ODI at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.
With this victory, the visitors broke India's 9-match winning streak in the 50-over format of the game. Also, Australia now trail 1-3, with fifth and the final ODI of the series will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday.
First Published: September 29, 2017, 4:01 PM IST