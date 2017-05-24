Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Headline Premiere of Sachin - A Billion Dreams

(Image Credits: Yuvraj Singh Instagram)

New Delhi: Players of the the Indian Cricket team attended the special premiere of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's much-awaited biopic — Sachin - A Billion Dreams — in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh headlined the event as the entire team took time out to make an appearance before flying out to England to defend their Champions Trophy crown. All the cricketers also took turns to click pictures with the legend on his special day.

Sachin was accompanied by wife Anjali while Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also attended the event with Virat Kohli.

Yuvraj Singh was the first to put pictures on social media for the world to see. Yuvraj's Instagram post read: "At the masters premiere a billion dreams all the best @sachintendulkar ✌️"

Earlier, speaking about the movie exclusively to CNN-News18, Sachin had said that the movie will focus not just the highs of his career.

"We have got everything in it, I have revealed what was going on in my mind at the lowest point of my career," Sachin told CNN-News18.

He added that the journey to completing his dream is revealed in the movie.

"I had to wait 22 years to achieve my dream of winning the World Cup. There were five World Cups in between. Not just me, but the whole team was working together towards achieving that dream," said the Master Blaster.

Meanwhile Sachin's biopic has been declared tax free in two states – Kerala and Chhattisgarh. The decision was taken by the cabinet of each state, in compliance with government policies.

