Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma Surprise Fans in Edgbaston

Photo Credit: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cricketers are considered demi-gods by their fans and whenever the Indian team is playing, there is no dearth of fans to egg them on. Skipper Virat Kohli has often thanked the fans for their support and on Thursday, the team decided to show gratitude by spending time signing bats and jerseys for them. The fans were elated as they don't often get time to spend time with their favourite heroes.

With the Indians set to clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, the Indian team has been sweating it out in Edgbaston and the boys led by Kohli took time after training to delight the fans.

The Indian cricket team posted the photo on Instagram which read: “#TeamIndia - @virat.kohli @rohitsharma45 @anil.kumble @mahi7781 delight the fans after the training session #CT17 #INDvPAK.”

India playing Pakistan on the cricket field is a sight to behold. And while one would think that it is only the fans who love the livewire atmosphere, the reality is that the players enjoy it just as much. While fans wait with bated breath for the high-intensity clash on June 4, even India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced on Thursday that he is counting the day before the two teams clash at Edgbaston.

Even though the rivalry between the two teams is legendary, they don’t meet expect in multilateral events (ICC and ACC tournaments) due to the cross-border tension.

The Indian government has made it clear that bilateral cricketing activities cannot take place between the two teams in the present circumstance.

Earlier, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had said that he was all excited and looking forward to this season's first India-Pakistan clash, as the arch rivals are set to lock horns at Edgbaston.

Unlike the ICC World Cup and the WT20, where Pakistan is yet to register a victory over India, the green brigade has two triumphs against the 'Men in Blue' in the Champions Trophy.

"The Champions Trophy is the only ICC event where Pakistan have had successes against India. We won the 2004 match at Edgbaston and then the 2009 match at Centurion. I hope the Men in Green deliver a rousing performance at Edgbaston to improve their record against India in global events," Afridi said in an exclusive column for the International Cricket Council.

First Published: June 2, 2017, 9:49 AM IST