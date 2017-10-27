India vs New Zealand 2017: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Try Their Hands at a New Game Ahead of Kanpur ODI

The 3-match ODI series in locked at 1-1, after the visitors clinched the first match by six wickets and the 'Men in Blue' returned the favour in the second clash in Pune. The caravan has now moved to Kanpur, and this match will decide if India will extend their winning run over the Kiwis or the visitors will manage to win their first ever ODI series in the country.
However, prior to the clash, the Indian players were pictured playing pool and other games at their team hotel. The players touched down in the city on Thursday evening and were given a day off before their practice session on Saturday.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted the pictures of the Indian team relaxing in style and their post read: "Can there be a better team activity than playing different games on an off day? #TeamIndia #INDvNZ"
Can there be a better team activity than playing different games on an off day? #TeamIndia #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/RtnnUvo50y— BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2017
Earlier, when the team landed in the city, they were greeted in a rather unusual style. The age-old tradition of presenting flowers to the guests was replaced with a new tradition of presenting a ‘saffron’ scarf by the Hotel in which they are staying.
The members of Team India and New Zealand team were welcomed at the hotel with a traditional ‘aarti’ and a ‘tilak’ by the hotel staff and were also given a saffron scarf instead of flowers.
Vikas Mehrotra, managing director of the hotel said, “The plan to welcome the cricketers was inspired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s grand Diwali celebrations at Ayodhya. The teams are coming here in the backdrop of Diwali celebrations. The management wants to give the players a feel of real Indian tradition.”
First Published: October 27, 2017, 8:19 PM IST