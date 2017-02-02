    Quick Links

    The Feeling in Indian Camp is Great; This Selfie Proves it

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Feb 02, 2017 10:38 IST| UPDATED: Feb 02, 2017 10:41 IST
    File Image of Indian T20I Team. (AP Photo)

    Bengaluru: To round off a brilliant two-month long battle against England, Virat Kohli and his men completely dismantled the visitors in the final T20 in the Bengaluru.

    While the plaudits on the night went to Yuzvendra Chahal for his 6/25, it was a team effort that saw India get over the finish line easily against one of toughest opponents in recent times.

    Well done boys 💪🏼👊🏽 🇮🇳 @rishabpant @mandeeps12 @virat.kohli

    A photo posted by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on

    The feeling in the Indian Camp is great and it seems with every passing day the bond is getting stronger between the players.

    The big guns like MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Ashish Nehra are mentoring the youngsters without letting their own performance levels go down.

    It's great for someone like a Rishab Pant or a Yuzvendra Chahal to share the dressing room with such experienced players.

    Credit must also be given to Coach Anil Kumble who keeps the team ticking while remaining behind the scenes most of the times.