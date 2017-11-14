Virat Kohli Needs 3 Wins to Overtake Sourav Ganguly's Tally of 21 Test Wins; Dhoni Sits On Top With 27 Wins

Ganguly's record of 21 Test wins came from 49 games while MS Dhoni sits atop the list with 27 wins in 60 Test matches. Kohli and his boys will now have extra motivation to go for a clean sweep in the three-match Test series.
Wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha on Monday said that his team's first target is to win the opening Test at the Eden Gardens to set the momentum for the three-match series against Sri Lanka.
"We are yet to see the wicket but the first target is to win the first Test and get momentum to win the series," Saha said after Indian team's first practice session ahead of the opening Test against Sri Lanka here from November 16.
Facing short balls and playing reverse sweeps against spinners were the highlights of Indian team's training session as they geared up for the three-Test series against Sri Lanka.
The Indian team support staff was seen giving throwdowns of short pitch deliveries as the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli warmed up for their first training session ahead of the Eden Gardens Test on November 16.
Rahane was the longest to take the throwdowns that went on for about half an hour. He was seen tested by short-pitch stuff, an indication of what lies in store for the India team when they go for a two-month long tour to South Africa, which will comprise three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is.
At the nets, India followed their batting order with Rahul and Dhawan setting the tone, facing alternate spin and pace bowling.
While the Indian left-right handed duo mainly played in the V’s with occasional reverse sweep, middle-order batsman Rahane's stint at the nets was peppered with the unorthodox shot to the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav, hinting their strategy against Rangana Herath and Lakshan Sandakan.
Hours after landing, skipper Kohli was seen in full flow during the two-and-half-hour practice. He started off with a few drills like stretching, one-legged jump.
Kohli also took the throwdowns and faced some short-pitched deliveries before heading to the nets, where he too approached spinners with the reverse sweep shot.
First Published: November 14, 2017, 1:44 PM IST