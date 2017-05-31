Kohli No.13 in Top 100 Famous Athlete's List; Ronaldo No.1

(Getty Images)

New Delhi: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is not only scoring runs on the field but is also gaining a lot of popularity and fame for it off it. In a recently released list of ESPN's top 100 most famous athletes on the planet, the talismanic right-handed batsman is listed at No.13.

Just two rungs below him, is former India skipper and Kohli's present teammate Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Kohli was 8th in position when the list was released in 2016. He has slipped down the ladder and so has Dhoni who was sitting pretty at the 14th spot last year.

India's tennis sensation Sania Mirza who was a part of the list in 2016, did not find a spot this time around.

With over 60 million followers on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram combined) and $17.4 million made from endorsements, Kohli is the highest ranked Indian sports person on the list. Dhoni too has a lot of support on social media platforms which has taken a considerable jump after the release of his film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

The other two cricketers on the list are Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina. While Yuvraj is 90th, Raina is ranked 95th. The list is headed by Real Madrid and Portugal Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, followed by LeBron James and Lionel Messi.

Roger Federer and Phil Mickelson also feature in the top 10.

First Published: May 31, 2017, 4:13 PM IST