India vs New Zealand 2017: Virat Kohli Overtakes AB de Villiers, Sourav Ganguly in Illustrious 9000-run Club

Kohli surpassed the likes of Ab De Villiers, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara to set the new record of taking fewest innings to cross the 9000-run barrier in the 50-over format of the game.
Fewest innings to 9000 ODI runs -
194: V Kohli
205: AB de Villiers
228: S Ganguly
235: S Tendulkar
239: Brian Lara
Earlier, Kohli also overtook Hashim Amla in the list of most number of runs (all formats included) scored in this calendar year. When Kohli crossed the Kohli 10-run mark in the third ODI, he reached 2000 runs for the year. Next in the list is Hashim Amla, who has 1988 runs in 34 matches.
Kohli averages 58.82 for the year and already has eights 50s and seven 100s to his name, with the highest score of 204. Joe Root, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock are the other 3 players who complete the top 5 for the year.
Kohli also became the second Indian after Sachin to have scored 2,000+ international runs in back to back calendar years. Virat’s done it in 2016, 2017 while Sachin did it in 1996, 1997 & 1998.
9000 ODI runsAB de VilliersGreen Park StadiumIndia vs new ZealandIndia vs New Zealand 2017Kanpur odiKohlisachin tendulkarsourav gangulyvirat kohli
First Published: October 29, 2017, 4:18 PM IST