Virat Kohli Reaches Out to Followers With a Special Message

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 29, 2017, 9:19 AM IST
Team India skipper Virat Kohli (Twitter)

He is a youth icon and India skipper Virat Kohli ensures that he always sends out the right message to his fans and well-wishers. With India sealing the ODI series in Pallekele on Sunday, the boys were enjoying a day off on Monday. But the skipper decided to motivate the millions who follow him by asking them to make every day count. Despite being a heartthrob thanks to his achievements on the cricket field, the Delhi boy also asked his followers to not stop working hard.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli posted a video which read: “Never stop working hard. Make everyday count! ✌”




Earlier on Monday he had posted a photo from his room which read: “A nice calming morning after a hell of a game last night. ' Calm after the storm. ' #Relaxing #RestDay”




The ODI series in the bag, Kohli on Sunday said the team can afford to make changes in the playing eleven for the remaining two games. India played the same team for all three ODIs but now reserve players like Manish Pandey can get a game.

"We have a squad of 15, we'll look to give some of the other guys a go. Having won the series already, we can afford to give those guys a go," said Kohli at the post-match presentation after India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in third ODI.

Chasing a modest target of 218, India felt the heat for the second game in a row after being 61 for four in the 16th over. Kohli, however, insisted that chasing smaller targets are not a problem for his side. "Small targets are always tricky. If it happens to you two or three times, I don't think it's an issue. Here the wicket was a bit more challenging.

"The last game we had a collapse. The other batsmen really applied themselves. We have to be a bit patient with the younger players," said Kohli.

He lavished praise on pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up his maiden five-wicket haul. "He's got 11 wickets in three games, he's bowled really well. Last game he missed out on a five-for, but he got it this time. He's doing a great job for us," Kohli added.
First Published: August 29, 2017, 9:19 AM IST

